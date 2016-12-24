Plans for Christmas

By Dawn Reed

Guest Columnist

Sometimes life is hard and doesn’t turn out at all the way we plan. That’s when it’s good to know that God has a plan. In fact, a really famous Bible verse says just that: “For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (It’s Jeremiah 29:11.)

This year, many will get through holidays not at all like they planned. Never before have I heard of so much heartache at Christmastime! Severe sickness, deaths of loved ones, financial woes and even incarceration bring great sorrow to this usually joyful holiday season.

Many people in the Christmas story had their plans changed as well.

Mary was just a young girl. She definitely had a plan. She had become engaged in her early teens-just like her friends. They all planned and dreamed of weddings, handsome husbands and their new homes. Eventually there would be children, of course, but first the wedding to Joseph. She couldn’t wait! And then, an angel came with incredible news. She was the virgin the prophecies had talked about. SHE WAS THE ONE THE SCRIPTURES HAD SPOKEN OF! Whew! That was a lot to grasp. Suddenly, all her plans changed. She loved God, so she said, “I am the Lord’s servant. May it be as you have said,” and then Gabriel was gone.

Joseph had simply planned to marry Mary. That was it: a very good man marrying a virtuous young lady. But that’s not at all what happened. Before Joseph actually married Mary, she was found to be with child-and not HIS child. Mary was a wonderful young lady, but somehow she had turned up pregnant with a ludicrous story about an angel and that the baby was the Son of God. She might just be crazy. At the very least she was lying. Joseph’s new plan was to divorce her quietly. Until…

…an angel spoke to him in a dream. Mary wasn’t crazy. Mary wasn’t lying. It really WAS the Lord at work. Mind boggling. He would take Mary as his wife, because he loved God and would be obedient to Him. His whole life he had done the right thing, had a good name and was known to be righteous. Now, he and Mary would be the talk of the town. Everybody would think it was HIS child and that they had given in to temptation before the wedding. This was nothing like he had planned.

One of the hardest parts in believing Mary would have been their hometown. Clearly, the Scriptures had told that the Savior would be born in Bethlehem. They were in NAZARETH-for the love! It was one of so many things that didn’t make sense! (Don’t ever let where you’re from hold you back from following God. I’m a Jerry Bottom girl that married a boy from Big Creek! God can use anybody if we are willing!) God used a pagan leader to declare a tax no one had planned on to get them exactly where they needed to be.

Joseph probably planned to get a room when they finally got to Bethlehem. Mary was about to pop and was no doubt exhausted. When they were in the stable it wouldn’t have made sense either. Seems like there would have been a “Hear ye! Hear ye! The Son of God is about to be born! Make way!” Because of the huge crowd of taxpayers, the inn was packed. Even if there had been a bed, Mary would have given birth right there in front of everyone! Though it wasn’t their original plan, the stable was more private. Some visitors would be coming soon that would not be welcome in the inn.

The shepherds planned to have an ordinary night at work-watching sheep. I picture one of them saying, “This is so boring. It’s the same thing night after night. Nothing exciting EVER happens around here!” Suddenly, an angel appeared with good news and it wasn’t so boring after all. God can still show up at the workplace. He can use us on ordinary days and nights as we do our jobs. We can encourage/bless our co-workers, venders, customers, students, patients, and yes, even our bosses.

In just a short time, Joseph would have to make another unplanned trip and in a hurry! Herold was having all the boy babies two and under killed in an attempt to eliminate the newborn King! The new little family made a quick getaway to Egypt to lay low until it was safe. Their story was just getting started!

So many things in life don’t go according to our plans or make sense. Quite often we are ‘seeing through a glass, darkly’ (1 Corinthians 13:12). One day, we will see the whole picture. Until then, we need to remember that the God Who sent us His Only Son has a plan and can be trusted.

