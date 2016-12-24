Solus Christus: The Virgin Born Christ

By Jarrod Belcher

Guest Columnist

Recently a well-known Pastor of one of the largest churches in America made a statement that rocked the evangelical community when he dared to say that it didn’t matter whether or not Jesus was born of a virgin. He believes he is drawing an audience to his church that is skeptical of Christianity’s claims and he thinks by eliminating the necessity of the virgin birth that they will take Christ’s claims more seriously. But the question is whether or not he’s right. Historic orthodox Christianity has always said that belief in the virgin birth of Jesus is not only historical but also necessary for salvation. Has something changed?

Actually nothing has changed. The virgin birth of Christ is necessary for our salvation. This special birth of the Christ was predicted in the Old Testament in two places. Isaiah 7:14 says, “Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” Immanuel means God with us. So we have an Old Testament Scripture that predicts a virgin birth that will produce the Savior who is actually God himself. Both of these things are essential tenets of Christianity. This is undoubtedly the most famous of the two passages referencing his birth.

The other passage is found all the way back at the beginning of the Bible in Genesis 3. Adam and Eve had eaten of the fruit in the Garden and they along with the serpent were being cursed by God. In Genesis 3:15 God says to the serpent that the offspring of the woman—not Adam—will crush the head of the serpent. It is the first announcement of the gospel and of the unique circumstances of Christ’s birth. In fact Genesis 3:15 was fulfilled when Satan was crushed by the Lord Jesus at the cross and resurrection. So the virgin birth is absolutely essential to Christianity. Jesus was like us in that he was human as we are. He was unlike us in that he did not receive a sinful nature. Therefore he who was without sin was able to take our sin and nail it to the cross. This is what we celebrate at Christmas.