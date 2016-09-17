Spiritual Stamina; Bible Devotions

By Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski

Guest Columnists

Stamina and health has taken center stage lately as presidential candidates’ medical conditions have been closely examined. People want a president who is fit for the job and will be able to fight for the issues they care about. Also, it is important that he or she can complete tasks that will impact many. This is also a concern that can be carried over to our personal and spiritual lives. Some question their ability to live up to the high standards set forth in the Bible. Can we overcome numerous weaknesses and endure the long journey. Will we ever achieve the high calling and live out the Lord’s plan? The grace of God can overcome the multitude of obstacles and doubt that comes our way.

It is written in the book of James 4:6: “But he giveth more grace. Wherefore he saith, God resisteth the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble.” Grace is a word used multiple times in the New Testament, yet few people really understand it. It means an extension of God’s favor, benefits, and blessings towards another person. This is unearned and is a divine act of kindness. It will supply what we lack, give strength where we are weak, and always be more than we deserve. Heaven’s lifeline will empower us to complete tasks that we can’t alone. It will carry us to go the distance, help us to overcome our shortcomings, and pick us up when we fall. Regardless of our backgrounds and limitations, this grace eliminates all excuses as he gives it abundantly. The scripture in James declares that he gives more grace and it will be sufficient to meet our needs.

Humility is the key to gaining access to this benefit to make a difference in our situation. As difficult as it can be, we must be willing to acknowledge our flaws and become dependent on God. Walking with him and faith in his word will turn his favor towards us. We will then become what the Lord has planned because of his unlimited power. This will also give us the spiritual stamina to complete our journey and obtain Heaven. It is important to realize that salvation is a gift of his grace through faith. It is not by our works so we cannot boast. Trying to live a good life in our own strength will always lead to failure. If this gift will get us started, then it will also see us through till the end. Do not give up today but depend on God. He will give you more grace.

(Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. All comments are welcomed at [email protected] )