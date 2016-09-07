Learning to obey and follow God’s way

By Dr. Billy Holland

Obedience to God has always been the foundation to living a peaceful and successful life. We can go all the way back to Adam and Eve and see that following instructions is crucially important if we desire to be happy and live under the umbrella of His blessings. Of all the voices in our life, I am sure we can agree His voice is the most essential. When someone becomes a follower of Jesus, they learn how their life has been purchased and redeemed which means they are technically no longer their own master. The life of independence and making one’s own decisions are now a thing of the past because they have agreed to allow God to become their Lord and lead and guide them according to His plans and ideas. Truly, one of the most significant questions that everyone must answer within their spiritual journey is; when will I finally learn to trust Him and do exactly what He says?

I remember back in the mid-eighties, I was writing songs and recording albums about the Christian life. I traveled as a guitar playing evangelists, singing and speaking God’s Word and one Friday afternoon, a pastor from Eastern Kentucky called and wanted to know if I would come and hold a service for a group of young people the next day. He said they would provide lunch and were hoping that I could make it so I hesitantly accepted. The reason for my reluctance was because I had planned on working overtime the next day and needed extra finances.

I was troubled the rest of the evening and as it became dark, I was seriously contemplating calling back and canceling because I was just not sure I had made the right decision. I stepped out into the backyard and looked into the night sky, waiting in the quiet night air, straining my ears to hear His still small voice. I told the Lord I had planned to work and make the extra money but I would willingly go to Prestonburg if this was what He wanted. After a while I felt a peace in my soul and sensed a calm reassurance that He wanted me to share His message and for me to simply trust Him. I came back in and told my wife we were going to obey – in faith.

The next morning my wife and I along with our son Joshua who was about three at the time, started on our way in a thunderstorm where it rained so hard we could hardly see. When we finally found the church, we discovered it was on top of a mountain and yes, it was a winding and steep mud road. I was a little discouraged but we pressed on. I remember it being very humid as I was ministering and they had opened the doors and windows to let in some air. Sweat was pouring down my face and while I was singing, a man with long hair and beard came through the back door in wheelchair and just stared at me. The service went great and as I was greeting people and getting ready to eat a sandwich, this man rolled up to me and told me how much he had enjoyed it. He handed me a folded piece of paper and it looked like a check so I just stuck it in my shirt pocket and continued the conversation. My son was pulling on my pants saying he needed to use the bathroom and I excused myself to take him. While I was waiting for my son, I remembered the check and hopped it might be enough to help with my fuel. I opened it up and it was for two thousand dollars which was a lot of money thirty years ago and the perfect amount to take care of all our needs that we had been so worried about.

