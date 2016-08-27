A goat in the house

By Dawn Reed

Guest Columnist

The phone rang just a minute after I got to work. I was there early and was surprised to hear it so soon. It was one of my favorite mom’s. I could tell she was in a hurry; no doubt getting her kiddos off to school. She sounded rushed. (Aren’t all moms?)

“Is that you, Dawn?” she asked. “Yes, it is,” I answered with enthusiasm.

“You’re a morning person, aren’t you,” she said.

“Yes, but it’s because my kids are grown,” I went on. “The only things I have to do in the morning are drink coffee, read my Bible, exercise and get myself ready!”

“That sounds good.” I could hear her moving through the house and other voices. It was her three teenagers. (I wouldn’t be a morning person if I lived with three teenagers.)

“I need a school excuse for Hannah’s appointment yesterday,” she said into the phone. And then she yelled, “Oh no! The goat’s in the house!”

“What?!” I was sure I had heard her wrong. “I LOVE stories that start like that!” I exclaimed because I was sure she was joking.

“Here! Talk to Hannah!” she called as she moved from the phone. I could hear the commotion in the background.

“Hannah, did your mom say you needed a school excuse faxed somewhere?”

“Yes,” she answered, “to the high school”. She gave me the name of the school and I looked up the fax number online. (Her mother was still chasing the goat.) I asked her about how her classes were going.

“Here’s Mom,” she said suddenly.

“What’s going on? Did you catch the goat?” I asked anxious for details.

A little out of breath, she told me the whole story. Just as this sweet mother and her family had reached the front door and turned the knob, Cocoa, their goat decided to make an unexpected entry right into the house. Their German Shepherd was chasing it all over the place! Cocoa ran upstairs, scared or in search of adventure and so did they! (There was lots of yelling.) Cocoa kept ramming his head into the door. (It’s what goats do.) Finally, they persuaded Cocoa downstairs. When he saw the open door and the outside, he miraculously bolted right through the door. Cocoa kicked up his heels and leaped around the yard as if he had been finally set free from a life of bondage. Whew! I could hear it all!

I reviewed the school excuse info with Mom and then we hung up. Because of the goat, they would probably be late for school.

Holy Smokes! A GOAT in the HOUSE! It’s my favorite story now! I talked to a frustrated mother later that evening and squeezed it into the conversation. She had been telling me about how tough her day had been. I listened to all of it and then blurted out, “At least your goat didn’t get in the house!”

“What?!” she asked confused. I told the whole story and we cracked up. It made her feel better about her day. That’s my new saying…at least your goat didn’t get in the house!

Do you have your mornings down to a smooth routine or is there something that “gets your goat” every day? Are you rushed from the moment you get up until you get to the school or your workplace? Are you yelling and searching for important things you can’t find? I’ve been there and done ALL of that!

I want to encourage you to take a few minutes-just 15, and read your Bible before you get your day started. (Even if you have to get up 15 minutes early!) Psalms is great for encouragement, the Old Testament is amazing for inspiration and adventure, and the New Testament teaches about Jesus and how we need to be/act. You DO NOT have to read it cover to cover for it to count! Even if you read the same passage every morning it would still be very beneficial. (Coffee is a great addition!)

Verses like Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength”, and Joshua 1:9: “Be strong and courageous, for the Lord is with you”, can be very encouraging for any day. My verse for this week is Isaiah 41:10: “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will hold you up with my righteous Right Hand.” God’s Word can be the morning meds you need to get going, no matter what goats you face during the day!

I wonder what the GOAT told his friends that day…”You’ll never believe what happened to ME this morning!”

Dawn Reed http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_A-Dawn-Reed-3.jpg Dawn Reed