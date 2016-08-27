Don’t worry be happy in Jesus

By Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski

Guest Columnists

Everyone loves to sing along to the popular song “Don’t Worry Be Happy.” This catchy tune brings about a positive message and elicits happy feelings. It reminds us that we do not have to worry but can choose more wholesome thinking. In a devastating economy and world-wide turmoil, it is easy to be overcome by anxiety. This is especially true with continued job losses and many wondering how they will put food on the table. Trying to be positive is not enough to quell our fears and serious concerns. We must cling to the faithful God that provides real hope and promise.

Philippians 4: 6-7 shares instructions for those who are worried about the future: “Be anxious for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” It is important to know that divine peace will not come from our politicians or worldly possessions. Jesus is the only one who can calm our fears, provide our needs, and fill the void in our lives. He is the one who rained bread from heaven and supplied money from a fish’s mouth for his children. The Great Shepherd will take care of us and make everything work out for our good when we trust him.

This verse admonishes us to pray and take our burdens to the Lord. Faith will allow us to leave them at his feet and trust him for the outcome. His peace will over power those stressful thoughts when we realize he is the ultimate provider. When we grow in a relationship with Christ, we are affirmed that he loves and will never forsake us. He will prove a faithful track record over the years and work miracles when necessary. We can look back on that history and be assured that God is in control and our future is bright. Therefore we can choose the thoughts that confirm his word and all his promises. Because of who he is, we do not have to worry and can be happy in Jesus. Put your trust in him today because he has a wonderful plan for your life!

(Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. All comments are welcomed at [email protected] )