By Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski

Guest Columnists

According to national news, America has received a lot of national security warnings lately. The Department of Homeland Security has warned that the terrorism risk is as threatening today as that September morning almost 16 years ago. North Korea’s dictator is claiming that he will turn America into ashes with his super bomb. A Russian nuclear capable bomber flies within miles of Alaska in blatant act of intimidation. The Middle East continues to be unstable with multiple wars and Islamic Terrorism that is spreading around the world. This sobering news can be difficult to swallow, but may be connected to Bible prophecy. We are told in the last days perilous times would come, but to look for the coming of the Lord.

A comforting scripture is found in Luke 21: 28: “And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.” This chapter describes the end times which gives some amazing connections with the present. It records wars and rumors of wars which are definitely happening now. Also, severe persecution from people who think they are doing God’s work is written in the passage. With the rise of ISIS, the murdering of Christians has hit an all time high according to the ACLJ. Distress of nations, deception, famines, and great natural disasters are all mentioned as well and can be noted in recent times. Are all the pieces of the puzzle coming together for Christ’s return or are we just in an unusual turbulent season? Either way, this scripture gives us encouragement for our hardships.

No matter what the circumstance is, we can look up for our help. The Lord is our strength, rock, healer, provider, protector, savior and soon coming King. Although the last days will be full of tribulation, they also are times of great promise and opportunity. Jesus proclaimed that when we see the signs of Luke 21, then he would split the eastern sky and come for his Church. This promise of redemption means a deliverance of believers from the Great Tribulation and the wrath of God’s enemies that is foretold in the book of Revelations. The best days for the Church could be just ahead as prophecies are being fulfilled. Are we ready for the return of the Lord of Lords and King of Kings?

Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. All comments are welcomed at [email protected]

