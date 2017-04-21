Solus Christus; Gospel of Redemption

By Jarrod Belcher

Guest columnist

This is the last column in a series of columns on the particulars of the gospel. In our day and time Christians cannot afford to be unsure of the true meaning of the gospel. Nevertheless it is a fact that there has been a lack of clarity in American Evangelical Christianity in matters of the gospel from the errors of defining it as a gospel of material wealth and prosperity to the false social gospel concept and everything in between.

There is only one gospel and it has limited defining features. The final feature of it to mention in this setting is that the true gospel is a gospel of redemption (Rom. 3:24). We ought to know that every sin that is committed by men and women will be accounted for. We do not commit sins for which God will simply pretend that they did not happen. And we will either answer for our own sins or someone else will pay for us.

There is only one other person that could possibly pay for the sins of mankind. And he is only able to do so because he is the perfect sinless Son of God who gave himself as a substitute for the people of God. Since his life was lived without sin he is able himself to be offered up for our sins. His death purchased the forgiveness and eternal life of all of those that would believe upon him. In fact the word redemption means to “buy out” and in the 1st Century it was a word used when a slave’s freedom was purchased.

Consequently it is the teaching of the Bible that we were slaves to sin until Christ purchased our freedom and set us free to serve him. This dispels any notion that we are but good and decent people in need of an example of how to live and treat other people. Jesus is not merely an example to emulate. In his death and resurrection he performs the only act which is able to purchase the freedom of sinners. This freedom is found in a death and resurrection that satisfies the wrath of God against our sins.