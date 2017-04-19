Postcards of a bygone era of humanity

Before diving into this column, I must add a simple caveat: I am guilty of every proceeding charge.

To say it simply, social media is destroying our interpersonal society.

As users of Facebook or Instagram (or any other similar platform) we are happy to stay in touch with distant friends and family. Connections which have been long left cold can be revived with the press of a button.

As social creatures, we crave interaction and attention.

Social media can quickly and efficiently grant its users both of these human needs; however, the dark side of human existence equally thrives on the fuel of social gratification.

We have all the world’s knowledge at our fingertips, but we choose to use that unimaginable power to post our innermost musings of vainglorious delusion.

We have posted videos and photos showing the abuse and death of animals and humans alongside baby photos and lists of daily gripes. We have shared in the misery of human existence by sharing the misery of others on our walls.

We are willingly participating in our own abuse.

In her song “Digital Witness,” rock and roller St. Vincent asks, “If I can’t show it, if you can’t see me, what’s the point of doing anything?”

After a murderer live-streamed a fatal shooting using Facebook, my disgust with the whole system reached an understandable peak.

We share what we want others to see of us — a carefully selective facade — a stacked deck — an augmented mirror which reminds us only of our beauty.

Society is addicted to the tremendous yet fleeting social gratification of “likes.”

I looked into the mirror of society, and I saw a murderous cacophony of pain swirling in a vacuum of vanity.

We are like saints wrestling in the mud. We are the broken angels of digital servitude addicted to the self abuse of sharing every detail our lives.

Our self worth is more than the amount of our likes, comments and shares. Each of us are wonderful beings.

For one day, I implore you to shed your digital yoke and speak to another human being.

You’ll find peace with them — if only for a few moments.

Keep those moments with you — postcards of a bygone era of humanity.

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]

