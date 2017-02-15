Family home destroyed by fire

DELBARTON, W.Va. – A home belonging to Jeff and Tenille Chambers was completely destroyed by fire on February 4.

Members of the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire in the Shady Woods community around 7:15 p.m. on February 4.

According to Kenny Smith, Assistant Fire Chief, the origin of the fire appears to be electrical and started in the garage area of the home.

The department responded to the scene with two engines, one tanker, and 12 members and remained on scene for approximately two and a half hours before having the blaze completely extinguished.

The family of six was home at the time of the blaze and were all able to escape without injury, three members of the fire department where treated at the scene after being overcome by smoke.

“The wind hurt us a lot, it was blowing hard and a few of our members caught the downside of it,” said Smith.

In addition to the home three four-wheelers, a riding lawnmower, a bass boat and a vehicle were also loss.

Remains of the home owned by Jeff and Tennille Chambers which was destroyed by fire on February 4. The Chambers and their four children were home at the time of the blaze, but escaped without injuries. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Delbarton-Fire2.jpg Remains of the home owned by Jeff and Tennille Chambers which was destroyed by fire on February 4. The Chambers and their four children were home at the time of the blaze, but escaped without injuries.

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News, she can be contacted at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

