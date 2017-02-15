Kermit couple arrested for meth lab

KERMIT – A Kermit couple has been charged with operating a clandestine drug laboratory after law enforcement agencies allegedly discovered an inactive methamphetamine lab, a signed methamphetamine grocery list, and directions on how to prepare methamphetamine in an abandoned building located on the property where the couple was residing.

A warrant was recently executed for the arrest of Adrienne Lowe, 32 from McAndrews, Ky., and Gary Newsome, 25 from Kermit, after local law enforcement agencies allegedly discovered the makings of a clandestine drug laboratory in an abandoned building.

The criminal complaints filed on Newsome and Lowe indicates that the alleged laboratory was discovered in early December.

According to criminal complaints, officers responded to a residence located in Kermit, W.Va. after a tip was received that a possible domestic dispute was in progress and a possible methamphetamine lab was in operation in an abandoned barber shop located on the property of the residence.

Through officer investigation, it was discovered that Newsome had been living with relatives at the Kermit residence. Officers contacted the property owners who provided consent to search the abandoned building on the property.

Before officers investigated the abandoned building, they allegedly informed Newsome and Lowe to remain at the residence while the investigation was being conducted. However, Newsome and Lowe reportedly fled on foot to nearby Martin County Ky., while officers were conducting the investigation.

The criminal complaints state that officers found the door of the abandoned barber shop unlocked and open which allowed officers to observe precursors used in the making of methamphetamine, as well as used hypodermic needles.

Once inside the building, officers allegedly discovered an inactive methamphetamine laboratory as well as a note written to Newsome from Lowe which was signed, “Love, Adrienne.” The note reportedly contained a grocery list of items used to make methamphetamine which Lowe requested that Newsome purchase. Officers also allegedly discovered a set of written directions detailing the steps involved in the making of methamphetamine.

The discovery prompted officers to contact the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) to request that a Clandestine Laboratory Technician respond to the scene. An officer with the WVSP responded to the scene and seized the chemicals and the laboratory. A report was sent from the WVSP which confined that what was found inside the abandoned barber shop was a one pot “shake and bake” laboratory.

Lowe and Newsome have been charged with the felony offenses of conspiracy and operating or attempting to operate a clandestine drug laboratory.

Information in this article was obtained by use of criminal complaints which are public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until and unless proven guilty.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

