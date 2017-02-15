WMH hosts Community Health Fair

WILLIAMSON – On Valentine’s Day, the Williamson Memorial Hospital showed their love for the community by hosting a day long health fair event.

The Community Health Fair began at 10 a.m. and continued until 6:00 p.m. and featured helpful information, screenings, and presentations which were incorporated amid fun and games.

Those visiting the hospital could take advantage of advance directives assistance, free diagnostic tests, and presentations. The health fair provided the community with opportunities to ask the pharmacist questions, listen to a smoking cessation presentation, find out when making a trip to the emergency room is necessary and tour the hospital.

Those attending were also able to participate in vital health screenings including blood pressure, heart and stroke.

Several fun activities were available at the event including gift basket drawings and heart healthy bingo. Healthy snacks were also provided.

The Health Fair also included several activities for children. Children were provided with fresh popcorn, and had the opportunity to visit the Kid’s Teddy Bear Clinic. Children attending the event were able to tour a helicopter, ambulance and fire truck.

Williamson Memorial Hospital would like to thank the West Virginia Office of Recruitable Communities Program and the West Virginia State Office of Rural Health Division of Rural Health and Recruitment for their effort in making the event a success.

