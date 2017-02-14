Recent Pike indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. – The Pike Circuit Court Commonwealth of Kentucky issued a number of recent indictments on various charges including some from the Tug Valley area.

Vicky White, 27 from Williamson, Michael Hurley, 26 from Rawl, and Billie Ray, 32 from Dandridge Tenn., were issued an indictment on charges related to the misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking and the felony charge of theft by unlawful taking. The indictment states that January 9, the three took merchandise from the Dollar General valued at less than $500. The indictment also states that the three took merchandise valued at more than $500 from the Tractor Supply Company and took merchandise from Walmart valued at more than $500.

Eloy Evans, 47 from Lenore, was issued an indictment on the felony offense of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree. The indictment states that Evans possessed a quantity of a scheduled II controlled substance.

Tommy Sincell, 42 from Pikeville, was issued an indictment on the felony charge of fleeing or evading police in the first degree and the misdemeanor charge of second offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. The indictment states that on January 3, Sincell operated a motor vehicle with the intent to evade law enforcement and under the influence of intoxicants which created substantial risk of injury of harm to another person.

Travis Johnson AKA Travis Sargent, 27 from Mouthcard, was issued an indictment on the felony charges of burglary in the second degree, theft by unlawful taking and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal. The indictment states that Johnson entered into the residence of Johnny Shortridge on February 3, with the purpose of committing a crime. Once inside the residence, Johnson allegedly took control of items valued at more than $500. The following day, Johnson allegedly took a registration plate or decal from a vehicle that did not belong to him or had been previously stolen.

Ashley Hall, 31 from Pikeville, was issued an indictment on the felony offense of burglary in the third degree and the misdemeanor offenses of theft by unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance. The indictment states that on January 14, Hall entered a Walmart and took control of merchandise valued at less than $500. Hall was also allegedly found to have a quantity of a controlled substance in her possession.

Rebecca Anderson, 31 from Pikeville, was issued an indictment on the misdemeanor charge of attempted tampering with physical evidence. The indictment states that Anderson committed the offense of attempting to tamper with evidence when she damaged, destroyed, concealed, removed or otherwise dealt with physical evidence which she believed would be used in an official proceeding with the intent to impair its verity or availability for such proceeding.

An indictment is merely an accusation. Those named should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

