Tish Marcum appointed to Southern’s board

CHARLESTON – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has appointed Latisha “Tish” Marcum of Williamson to the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Board of Governors.

The announcement was released in a letter and then press release by Justice on Tuesday morning.

Marcum recently accepted a job as assistant principal at Logan High School. For the past six years she served as a counselor at Mingo Central High School.

Marcum holds a B.A. in Psychology from West Virginia University, and an M.A. in Counseling and an M.A. in Special Education from Marshall University. She is a candidate for a Ph. D in Education Leadership from Capella University.

”We are excited that Latisha Marcum will become part of the governing body for SWVCTC,” Governor Jim Justice said. “She has a strong background in education and we look forward to her input and contributions.”

Marcum said, “I am excited about the opportunity to serve on the Board of Governors for our local Community College. I am very honored and humbled by the trust that Governor Justice has me in to serve in this capacity. As an educator, parent, and a person who is dedicated to success, I promise to pursue this opportunity to the best of my ability. It is a wonderful opportunity and I again, thank Governor Justice for his confidence in me as I humbly accept this leadership role.”

Here term on the board of directors is until June 30, 2018.

The letter states she is a Democrat and will succeed Kevin Fowler who resigned. She represents the Sixth Senatorial District.

