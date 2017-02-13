Spence remains Mingo Supt.

CINDERELLA – The Mingo County Board of Education (BOE) voted unanimously Monday afternoon to offer Don Spence a four year contract as Superintendent of Mingo County Schools.

The decision was made at Monday’s special meeting of the Mingo BOE. The special meeting was called in part to evaluate Spence’s performance as Interim Superintendent. The evaluation was performed during an hour long executive session.

When the meeting’s regular session reconvened, BOE members voted unanimously to offer Spence a contract to serve as the Superintendent of Mingo County Schools.

BOE President, Dave Farley stated, “We offered Mr. Spence a four year contract. The details will be worked out between now and the next regular meeting. We will have an attorney present then to work out the actual contract. We are looking to give him the full superintendent’s pay of $115,000.”

Spence was appointed as Interim Superintendent for Mingo County Schools in July, 2016 following the resignation of then Superintendent Robert Bobbera. Bobbera’s term was scheduled to end until July 2017.

Spence is a veteran educator with 32 years of experience in Mingo County. He is a former teacher and coach, having coached basketball and baseball for several years, most of that coming at Lenore Junior High and Tug Valley High Schools.

For the last 10 years Spence has been the principal at Dingess Elementary School. Before that he served as principal at Lenore Pre-K 8 for more than 10 years.

The next regular meeting of the Mingo County Board of Education has been scheduled Tuesday, February 21 at 5 p.m. and will be held at the central office location in Cinderella.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

