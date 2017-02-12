Secretary of State’s Office announces FieldRepresentative for Southern West Virginia

Press Release

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is pleased to announce that Lee Dean has joined his staff as Field Service Representative for Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Boone, Logan, Mingo, Wyoming and McDowell counties.

“Lee Dean is one of a group of dedicated individuals who are helping us launch our new Field Service Representative initiative,’ Warner said. “Our Field Service Representatives will assist new businesses with registration and licensing, work side-by-side with county clerks to improve our office’s assistance, reach out to voters and candidates, assisting with registration, election questions, and associated issues.”

Lee Dean has a background in sales and community service. Dean has spent 13 years working in sales the Gantz Gift Company, Corporate Hallmark Cards, Demdaco, and GiftCraft, building relationships with business owners. He has also spent 13 years working in Christian ministry, and is on the Huntington Area Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors.

“Our field representatives will serve as mobile Secretary of State offices, providing instant communication between citizens, businesses, and our office as needed. I can think of no one better than Lee Dean to represent this office in southern West Virginia.”