Janet’s Appalachian Recipes

This recipe is one of my favorites and perfect for when you want a little something to snack on. They are nice and crispy with just the right amount of spice and the dipping sauce makes them even more delicious. You can also use the same method and make them into onion rings if you prefer. Either way, I know that your family will enjoy these as much as mine does.

Spicy Onion Petals with Dipping Sauce

For the sauce:

3 T. mayo

1 T. ketchup

1 tsp. creamy horseradish

1/4 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

Whisk together and chill in the fridge for 1 hour.

Onion Petals

1 large sweet onion, peeled, quartered and sliced

1 C. all purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. cumin

1/4 tsp. oregano

1 large egg

1/2 C. milk

veg. oil for frying

In a ziploc bag add the flour and seasonings. In a bowl, whisk together the egg and milk. Place the sliced onions in the ziploc bag, seal and toss to coat. With a slotted spoon remove the onions from the bag to a plate. In batches, dip each onion into the egg mixture then place back in the bag, shake to coat well and remove to a plate or baking sheet. Repeat with remaining onions. Heat 1” of oil in a skillet to 350 degrees. In batches, fry the onion petals until nice and golden brown, about 3-4 minutes. Remove to a paper towel lined plate. Serve with the dipping sauce.

Janet Crow http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Janet-Crow-CMYK-1.jpg Janet Crow Spicy Onion Petals http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_onion-petals.jpg Spicy Onion Petals

