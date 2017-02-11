Another eyesore

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo

Several residents of the Chattaroy Hollow area have called the Williamson Daily News and complained about an eyesore just off of U.S. 52 on Sycamore Mountain between the APCO building and 84 Lumber. The dump is right along the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system that crosses over the mountain and connects many of the local ATV roads. Residents stated that they have contacted the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the local game warden, county officials and the H&M Trail office. One part of the dump appears to be old lumber, while another section looks like discarded junk thrown out and discarded in a wide area along the trail system.