Seed Swap scheduled Feb. 23

WILLIAMSON – Spring is closer than appears and the Williamson Farmer’s Market is gearing up for the upcoming season by hosting their annual Farmers Market Seed Swap and launching a new food delivery program.

The Seed Swap will be held Thursday, February 23 at the Health Information Hub located inside the City Gym on 99 Third Avenue in Williamson, W.Va. The seed swap will provide an opportunity to learn more about how to participate in the farmers market.

Maria Arnot, with Williamson Health and Wellness, discussed the upcoming events. “We will be having a farmers market informational meeting beforehand at 5:30pm followed by the seed swap. We welcome anyone that is interested in learning more about the farmers market or becoming a vendor this year. The market is set open in May. At the seed swap we will have a vendor on site selling seeds and will be having some giveaways,” Arnot stated.

Arnot also discussed a Community Supported Agriculture program (CSA). The program is an eight week delivery program that provides boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs and quality canned goods (if available). The program begins in July and will end in August.

Pickup or delivery is available for the box. A full subscription will cost $240 which can be paid in two instalments of $125. An $80 Healthy Families subscription is also available which is payable as eight $10 weekly installments. A proof of income is required for the Healthy Family subscription. The program also accepts SNAP and EBT benefits.

Arnot described the program saying, “The CSA is a produce box delivery program. Customers will receive full boxes of produce for eight weeks. The box will feature different produce and recipes each week based on availability and will provide local produce from local farmers (including Lonnie Bowen and Jason Stacy.)”

To register or find out more information contact Maria Arnot by calling 304-235-3400 or emailing marnot@williamsonhealthwellness.com.

