Kentucky House Democrats seek to create a “United Kentucky”

Press Release

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky House Democrats unveiled their 2017 legislative agenda today by calling for a “United Kentucky” to support rural and urban job creation, strengthen public education and increase access to health care.

“We want to bring Kentuckians together by focusing on legislation that will improve the lives of middle class and working families throughout the Commonwealth, from our rural areas to our urban centers,” said House Democratic Leader Rocky Adkins. “My colleagues and I have put together a legislative agenda that we believe will not only improve the lives of our constituents, but bring Democrats and Republicans together to solve some of our state’s toughest issues.”

The House Democratic initiatives center on the health, wealth, and safety of Kentuckians through the sponsoring of more than a dozen bills and resolutions, including a rural jobs initiative to increase capital access for businesses and entrepreneurs; a brownfields redevelopment tax credit to create urban jobs; a legislative directive to maintain operations at Education and Workforce Cabinet Career Centers recently closed by the Bevin administration; a restoration of budget funding for colon, cervical and breast cancer screening; a reauthorization of last year’s effort to expand eligibility for preschool children, and a resolution urging Congress to pass Congressman Hal Rogers’ bill to return abandoned mine lands money to coal counties, among others.

Details of the “United Kentucky” agenda include:

House Bill 182, sponsored by Rep. Chris Harris of Forest Hills, would establish a tax credit to promote investments for businesses in rural communities still struggling with the downtown in the coal economy and the lingering aftereffects of the economic recession.

“Too many of our community banks have been forced to close because of a one-size-fits-all regulatory system that has placed tremendous stress on smaller lending institutions,” Rep. Harris said. “Our goal is to take action at the state level to increase access to capital in rural areas so our entrepreneurs can have access to the resources necessary for economic revitalization in these communities.”