Mingo BOE discusses flu prevention

WILLIAMSON –According to recent reports, the flu has struck the Tug Valley region. When the flu strikes, places such as schools are nursing homes and schools are often the most vulnerable.

Currently at Williamson PreK- 8, a reported five percent of the student populations have tested positive for the flu, which has caused concern for parents, staff and the Board of Education.

The Mingo County Board of Education, the county nurse and custodial staff are taking preventative measures to stop the flu from spreading. Mingo County Schools Superintendent Don Spence reports, “We have had some confirmed cases in some of our schools. Our county nurse has been in contact with each of our principals and is monitoring closely. Principals have been given guidelines for additional cleanings.”

Sabrina Grace, a member of the Board of Education as well as a member of Williamson PK-8’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), discussed the recent flu activity at the school.

A statement issued by Grace states, “Approximately 5 percent of the students at our school have tested positive for type A flu. Yes, I do realize that more children will get it, but it is still a relatively small amount at this point. Please don’t think I am down playing it or think that I don’t think it’s a big deal because I truly do realize what we are dealing with.”

Grace continued, explaining that school administration does not have the authority to cancel school due to illness. Grace also notes that steps are being taken by the PTO to stop the spread of flu throughout the school. “Please note that the school itself does not have the power to cancel school. The situation is being closely monitored. What the PTO is doing at this point is providing supplies to help keep the spreading of the virus down as best we can. Mr. Spence (the superintendent) has been in contact with school nurses across the county & has contacted each principal in hopes that each school will take precautions to help slow/stop the spread of the flu. I am not going to say they will or won’t cancel school for a few days, because I honestly have no clue. That is a decision that will come from the superintendent,” Grace said.

“After saying all of that, I do want to say that your child is allowed a certain number of excused/unexcused absences a year and if you feel it is necessary; you may want to use them now. I am not promoting absenteeism in any way, but I am saying that you, as the parent, need to do what you feel is best for your child when dealing with this type of illness. Please know that the school is doing what they can to help slow/stop the spread of it. I am praying for all of our students who are sick and praying that those who aren’t sick will remain healthy,” Grace stated in conclusion.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), releases a weekly summary concerning flu activity though out the United States. The last summary provided was for the week ending January 28.

The summary notes that nationwide, flu activity continues to increase nationwide. The report explains that the number of people that have visited a health care professional for flu like symptoms has increased. The summary also indicates that the current amount of people visiting a doctor due to flu like symptoms has remained higher than the baseline average for the past seven weeks. In West Virginia, influenza activity is listed as ‘regional’ which means that reports of flu activity has been limited to certain areas of the state.

For more information on influenza visit www.cdc.gov/flu or call 1-800-CDC-INFO.

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at charrison@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279)

