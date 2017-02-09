Delbarton man accused of stealing from nurse

DELBARTON – A Delbarton man faces charges from two local law enforcement agencies following incidents that occurred at his residence and Williamson Memorial Hospital on January 24.

Johnny Ray Mahone,28 from Delbarton, faces charges from the West Virginia State Police related to domestic battery and domestic assault. Mahone also faces charges from the Williamson Police Department for petit larceny, obstructing an officer, battery on a health care worker and disorderly conduct.

According to a warrant executed by TFC S. Belt with the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) at the Southwestern Regional Jail on January, 25.

Mahone was accused of the domestic battery and assault charges after officers responded to a Delbarton residence in reference to a possible shooting on January 24.

When the officer arrived, he was informed that Mahone had put the victim in fear of his safety after he attempted to attack the victim which caused the victim to shoot Mahone out of fear for his personal safety which caused Mahone to retreat from the victim.

A second criminal complaint filed by Ptlm. J. Tincher and Sgt. J. Spence with the Williamson Police Department, states that charges were filed January 24 after officers responded to a call concerning a patient at Williamson Memorial Hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were advised by hospital staff that Mahone had stolen medication and money from a nurse’s purse. When officers arrived they allegedly witnessed Mahone being aggressive with hospital staff and security.

Mahone allegedly struck the nurse in the left leg and grabbed her on the behind, refusing to let go.

Despite being told several times by officers to remain on the hospital bed, Mahone allegedly refused officers demands and kept jumping off the bed.

A search of Mahone revealed two $5 bills, one $10 bill and one $1 as well as a pill bottle which belonged the nurse and was missing three Acetaminophen/Codeine pills.

Mahone was arraigned before Mingo County Magistrate, David Justice.

Information in this article was obtained by use of criminal complaints which are public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until and unless proven guilty.

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at charrison@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

