King Coal Highway update

McDowell County Commissioner Gordon Lambert was appointed to the National I-73/74/75 Corridor Association Board on February 2, 2017 at their meeting in Washington, DC. The National I-73/I-74/I-75 Corridor Association is a membership organization committed to enhancing the economic success and quality of life within the six-state corridor by pursuing the planning, permitting, funding, construction, and maintenance of Interstate 73, Interstate 74 and Interstate 75, highways of national and regional significance that will facilitate interstate commerce, reduce congestion and improve safety in an environmentally sound way. The National I-73/74/75 Corridor Association covers the states of West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, and Michigan. Commissioner Lambert also serves as the President of the King Coal Highway Authority.

The West Virginia Corridors of I-73/74 travel from Bluefield to Huntington and are called the King Coal/Tolsia Highway. The entire corridor of I-73/74/75 travels from Sault St. Marie, Michigan to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Each state has three members. Additional WV members are Christine West from Princeton, WV and Mike Mitchem of Iaeger, WV.

The Members of the King Coal Highway I-73/74 Authority traveled to Washington with Commissioner Lambert and met with their congressional leaders to discuss funding for the King Coal and Tolsia Highway. Also attending was McDowell County King Coal Highway Authority member Jim Coppolo.

Commissioner Lambert, Executive Director Mitchem, local members Kurt Lester and Charles Justice and other members of the King Coal Highway I-73/74 Authority met with the new Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom Smith and his staff on February 6, 2017 and discussed future sections of the highway in McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, and Wyoming County. The McDowell County section will follow Indian Ridge along the McDowell/Wyoming County line from Isaban to Crumpler and travel near Panther, Johnny Cake Mountain, Sandy Huff, Davy, and Welch near the Federal Prison, Kimball, Keystone, Northfork, Ashland and Crumpler.

“It is an exciting time for Southern West Virginia,” said Executive Director Mitchem, “as progress seems to have finally broken through. We have more governmental support than we’ve seen in a long time. The economic boost the interstate will provide – though it’s construction and infrastructure created along its, brings hope to our communities.”