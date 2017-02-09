BHS student attends inaguration

GOODY, Ky. – For as long as Belfry High School (BHS) Junior Austin Dillon can remember, politics has been a part of his life. “I can remember at about three years old, my grandpa would come over in the mornings and put the TV on the news we would drink coffee and he would talk about politics with me, he would always talk to me like I knew exactly what he was talking about, although I didn’t really,” said Austin with a laugh.

As a parent, when you have a child with such political aspirations, you need to a Christmas present and you have a Presidential Inauguration coming up what do you do ? If you are Terry and Tonya Dillon you contact Senator Mitch McConnell and request tickets to the inauguration.

Austin had no idea his mom had made the request and was overwhelmed when he opened his gift. Austin said his mom made the decision to request the tickets due to the fact he had followed the election so closely.

The family, spent four days in Washington, D.C. and were able to take in some sights such as touring the Natural Museum of History, they attended the “Make America Great Again” concert on Thursday night and the inauguration and parade on Friday.

“It was a really amazing experience,” said Austin “I got to see the peaceful transition of power and see the candidate I had supported for so long take the office of President.”

Austin first became involved with student government his freshman year at BHS, in the form of the Kentucky Youth Assembly (KYA), which is a state mock government for high school teenagers and is sponsored by the YMCA.

In the eighth grade, he became more involved in politics and during his freshman year at his first KYA meeting he knew he wanted to run for office, he was elected at this year’s to be Speaker of the House for KYA one, which is the second highest ranking office, Dillon was elected from a group of about 1,500 students and a candidate field of 12, during a general and primary election. Austin will take office beginning next year. Austin is also President of the Pike County Leadership Council an organization based around community service and public advocacy.

After graduation Austin plans to become a corporate lawyer and maybe one day enter the political field.

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News

