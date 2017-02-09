City hosts community forum

WILLIAMSON – Residents and business owners throughout Mingo County filled the room to show support and voice concerns for the Serenity Point recovery project at a community forum held at the Williamson Fire Department building Tuesday evening.

Through the emotional outpouring of support for the facility and the concerns and perspectives of Williamson business owners, the support and opposition focused on two key issues that highlight Mingo County’s top priorities: overcoming the substance abuse epidemic and stimulating the area’s stagnant economy.

It is a well-known fact that West Virginia leads the nation in overdose rates. Mingo County has been crippled by addiction and the impact caused by substance abuse in this area has disrupted families, communities and the local workforce. Speakers that addressed this issue at the forum stressed the area’s dire need to assist addicted families, establish a sober workforce, provide a drug free environment to recovering addicts, and start working toward overcoming the area’s addiction crisis.

Both those in opposition and in support of the purposed facility acknowledge the need for recovery in the area. Those in opposition of the facility state that it isn’t the facility they are against; it is the location.

However, the Housing Authority of Mingo County explained that if funding for this facility is lost; a recovery center will not be able to be built in another location and a fundamental need in Mingo County will continue to be unaddressed. “As far as changing locations, when we started the application process last March, we chose that location and at that point could have maybe put it somewhere else. At this point, we are funded. If we do not put this facility in that location then we lose that funding. If we don’t do it there, if we don’t do it now, then it is not going to get done and it is us saying, ‘We give up. We are not going to help the people in our area.’ That is where we are with this project. It either has to move forward and move forward in the location that it is or we don’t get to do it at all and we don’t get to help the people,” Harness explained.

Business owners and Williamson officials, express concerns surrounding the facility from a financial stand point. The decline of the coal mining industry has placed a strong emphasis on the need to diversify the local economy. A large part of the diversification effort has been the tourism industry. The growth of the Hatfield-McCoy chair has helped keep local business owners open during tough economic times.

At Tuesday’s forum, Vercie Hurley and her son Clarence, who own and operate Williamson’s G and V Club, which is right across the street from the Sycamore Inn, stated that their business depends on tourism. “I am here to ask you to vote against this so we can house the trail riders and bring tourism in to this area. We are already in dire straits because of the coal industry; we need every dollar we can get. Pikeville is now a tourism capital in eastern Ky. Why can’t Williamson be? If we don’t diversify, Williamson is going to go under. Williamson needs the trail riders. If you open this, the trail riders will not be here at all. We have talked to people who have said they would not be able to come back here if this hotel isn’t here. Besides that, we own the business next to it and depend on trial riders quite a bit,” Clarence stated.

According to an economic and fiscal impact study of the Hatfield-McCoy trail system, the trail system has helped stimulate the economy in southern W.Va. and create job growth. The study found that the number of regional businesses in the accommodations industry increased by approximately 2000 and 2011. The study also explains that the total payroll for those in the accommodations businesses and in the food service industry also increased as a direct impact of the trail system.

During the course of the community forum, those that wished to speak were provided the opportunity to voice their viewpoint from their perspective and have questions associated with the facility answered. Harness wrapped up the forum by encouraging anyone with questions or comments to contact the HAMC.

The HAMC can be contacted by calling 304-475-4663 or emailing belindaharness@mingohousing.com The HAMC is also circulating a petition that can be signed in support of Serenity Point. Contact the HAMC for more information in regard to the petition.

Those opposed to the facility are also circulating a petition for those to sign that are not in support of the center. To sign the petition, visit the Mid Mountain Property office located at 50 West Second Avenue from the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The owner of a local club in Williamson discussed concerns surrounding the purposed Serenity Point at a community forum held Tuesday evening at the Williamson Fire Department. Some downtown businesses expressed concern that the facility would have a negative impact on Williamson tourism and their businesses would suffer as a result. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_communityforum-1.jpg The owner of a local club in Williamson discussed concerns surrounding the purposed Serenity Point at a community forum held Tuesday evening at the Williamson Fire Department. Some downtown businesses expressed concern that the facility would have a negative impact on Williamson tourism and their businesses would suffer as a result. Paul Pinson, a Williamson Attorney, asks questions regarding Serenity Point at a community forum held Tuesday evening. Belinda Harness, Executive Director at the Housing Authority of Mingo County (HAMC), participated in the forum and answered questions concerning the facility, as well as provided a description of the facility and highlighted the need to tackle substance abuse in Mingo County. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_communityforum2-1.jpg Paul Pinson, a Williamson Attorney, asks questions regarding Serenity Point at a community forum held Tuesday evening. Belinda Harness, Executive Director at the Housing Authority of Mingo County (HAMC), participated in the forum and answered questions concerning the facility, as well as provided a description of the facility and highlighted the need to tackle substance abuse in Mingo County.

Serenity Point rehab discussion continues

By Courtney Harrison charrison@civitasmedia.com

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at charrison@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

