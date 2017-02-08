Three arrested in Martin Co meth bust

WARFIELD, Ky. – For quite some time now the Martin County Sheriff’s Department has been watching a residence along the 50 Block of Little Elk Creek Hode Road in Warfield, Ky. In the early hours of Wednesday morning the department received a tip which lead to the arrest of three individuals.

Megan Connelley a.k.a. Megan Johnson 28, Jason Fields, 32 and Jacqueline Maynard 34 all of Warfield, Ky. were arrested after officers were given permission to search the residence and found items commonly used to make meth.

All three were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition to those charges Maynard was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth, first offense). Connelley was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.

Martin County Deputy A. Blevins made the arrests, he was assisted by Sheriff John Kirk, Deputies C. Todd, B. Patrick, J. Horn and E. Kirk.

All three suspects remain lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

By Kendra Mahon kmahon@civitasmedia.com

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News, she can be contacted at kmahon@civitasmedia.com or 304-235-4242 ext. 2278.

