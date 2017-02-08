Posted on by

Three arrested in Martin Co meth bust


By Kendra Mahon - kmahon@civitasmedia.com

Megan Connelley


Jason Fields


Jacqueline Maynard


WARFIELD, Ky. – For quite some time now the Martin County Sheriff’s Department has been watching a residence along the 50 Block of Little Elk Creek Hode Road in Warfield, Ky. In the early hours of Wednesday morning the department received a tip which lead to the arrest of three individuals.

Megan Connelley a.k.a. Megan Johnson 28, Jason Fields, 32 and Jacqueline Maynard 34 all of Warfield, Ky. were arrested after officers were given permission to search the residence and found items commonly used to make meth.

All three were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition to those charges Maynard was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth, first offense). Connelley was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.

Martin County Deputy A. Blevins made the arrests, he was assisted by Sheriff John Kirk, Deputies C. Todd, B. Patrick, J. Horn and E. Kirk.

All three suspects remain lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

