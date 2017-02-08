Miner Maniacs

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo
The Mingo Central cheering section, aka the Miners Maniacs, donned neon colors Tuesday night for the Tug Valley game. The contest saw a packed house at the MCHS gym of more than 3,000 fans from both schools. The Miners defeated the Panthers for the first time in school history. For the story and pics see Sports on page B1.
