Southside students learn to be L.E.A.D.er’s

Ronald gets a helping hand from a volunteer.
Students enjoyed the presentation and promised to do their best to show leadership.
Ronald McDonald visited students in grades PreK-3rd grades at Southside Elementary, on Tuesday. Students learned all about what it takes to be a LEADER! L-Listen E-Example A-Action D-Do!
