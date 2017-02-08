WVSP traffic stop ends in drug arrest

WILLIAMSON – The Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) recently arrested a McCarr, Kentucky man on misdemeanor and felony charges related to drugs and prohibited possession of a fire arm.

James Hardesty, 27 from McCarr, was arrested by Sr. Trooper D. Contos of the WVSP after the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Hardesty.

According to a criminal complaint, the officer executed a traffic stop and identified the driver as Hardy. A DMV inquiry revealed to the officer that Hardesty was driving on a revoked license for a prior DUI conviction from September 2015.

While speaking with Hardesty, the officer allegedly detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and asked Hardesty if there were any drugs in his vehicle. At that time, Hardesty allegedly provided the officer with a small plastic bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

The complaint states that Hardesty provided the officers with consent to search the vehicle. The search allegedly revealed another large plastic bag containing marijuana, another plastic bag containing approximately 35 pills identified as Gabapentin, digital scales and a .380 pistol.

The officer also conducted a criminal history check on Hardesty which revealed a prior marijuana conviction on December 8, 2016.

Hardesty has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, prohibited drug purchases or receipt, speeding and driving on a revoked license for a prior DUI.

If Hardesty is convicted of the felony offense of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, he could be sentenced to spend one to 15 years in a state correctional facility and/or be fined up to $25,000.

Information in this article was obtained by use of a criminal complaint which is public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until and unless proven guilty.

By Courtney Harrison charrison@civitasmedia.com

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at charrison@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at charrison@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)