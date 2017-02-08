Local Police Beat

WILLIAMSON – Local law enforcement agencies have reported a number of recent arrests on various charges throughout Mingo County.

Ollie Maynard, 45 from Inez, was arrested on the misdemeanor offense of DUI by TFC J. Matheny with the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP). According to a criminal complaint, the arrest was made after officers were contacted by a motorist in the Kermit area stating that a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo was driving erratically. The caller told law enforcement that the vehicle had pulled off into the Dairy Queen parking lot. The officer made contact with Maynard in the Dairy Queen parking lot and noted Maynard to have constricted pupils, slurred speech and required assistance walking. The officer spoke with Maynard who advised him that she had driven to Dairy Queen approximately five minutes prior to the officer’s arrival. After Maynard failed the standard sobriety test, she allegedly told the officer that she had taken a cocktail of medications; however the officer found it difficult to discern exactly what medications Maynard had consumed due to her significantly slurred speech. Maynard was placed under arrest and transported to the Williamson Memorial Hospital for a blood draw which will be sent to the WVSP Forensic Laboratory for analysis.

Lynn Copley, from Williamson, was arrested on the misdemeanor offense of battery by Ptlm. Daniels with the Williamson Police Department (WPD). According to a criminal complaint, the arrest was made after officers received a call about a female being battered by another female in a Williamson apartment complex. The officer responded to the call and a victim allegedly told the officer that Lynn Copley had battered her.

Gregory Meade, 47 from Crum, was arrested on misdemeanor charges related to battery, defective equipment, improper registration, no insurance, driving while suspended for miscellaneous reasons and first offense DUI by the Kermit Police Department. A criminal complaint states that an anonymous caller contacted law enforcement stating that Meade was under the influence of alcohol and had exited his vehicle and struck a pedestrian to the ground with his fist. The officer located the vehicle driven by Meade and observed the vehicle to have a front head light that was inoperable. A traffic stop was executed and a DMV inquiry revealed Meade was driving with a license plate registered to a different vehicle and that Meade was driving on a revoked license. After failing a routine field sobriety test, Meade was placed under arrest.

Information in this article was obtained by use of criminal complaints which are public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until and unless proven guilty.

By Courtney Harrison charrison@civitasmedia.com

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at charrison@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

