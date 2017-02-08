ACA wins Florida tournament

The Ambassador Christian Academy (ACA) Eagles traveled to Pensacola, Florida last week to participate in the Eagle Classic Invitational Tournament.

In addition to ACA teams from Alabama, Florida, Colorado and Mississippi competed in the tournament. In the first game it was the Eagles taking on Liberty from Fort Pierce, Florida.

ACA used their speed and athleticism to jump and control the game early. ACA won 65-17.

Scoring:

ACA: Preece 8, Muncy 6, Gray 5, Moore 7, Fluty, 4, Chafin 2, Olson 7, Hackney 12, Cozart 10

—

The second game of the evening had the Eagles facing Front Range Academy of Fort Collins, Colorado. Front Range made the trip unbeaten and ranked number one in class A, Public school, in Colorado.

Once again the Eagles used pressure to stretch the lead early and finished the first quarter with a 15-7 lead.

“Front Range is a good team and overall was bigger than us; they started underneath at 6’5 with other starters being 6’ to 6’3”. I was very proud with intensity we came out with. We took really good are of the ball and forced some turnovers. We just need to be able to finish better at the rim,” said Eagles head coach Rick Preece.

The second quarter continued the way the first ended, with the Eagles leading 29-16. The third quarter kicked off much of the same way with the Eagles stretching lead to over 20, before the quarter coming to an end with a 46-26 lead. The fourth quarter had a small interruption with the lights going out on one end of floor and after about a minute delay ACA would go on to closes the game out winning. Preece said, “They were bigger but we had the better athletes and Preece, Gray, Fluty and Moore really controlled the boards against them.”

Scoring:

ACA: Preece 11, Muncy 19, Gray 21, Moore 3, Fluty 6.

—

The Championship Game saw the Eagles paired up against the tournament defending champions, Victory a competitive team full of great athletes out of Orlando Florida.

The game was closely played in the first quarter with the Eagles taking an 11-10 lead after one.

“We were able to rattle them some with our pressure,” said Price.

In the second quarter the Eagles would outscore Victory 19-14 to take a 30-24 lead at the half.

The third quarter went good for ACA, as they extended their lead to 18 before settling in at a 48-34. Moore would pace the Eagles in the third scoring eight of ten points in the frame. The fourth started and finished the way most would expect with Eagles spending a lot of time at the line. Senior Guard Chris Muncy would spend most of the time there shooting 10 of 18 free throws in the fourth. Muncy would lead ACA in scoring with a game high 25 and was 12 for 18 from the line. Preece said, “Chris did an excellent job attacking the basket and was rewarded for it, the pressure we applied really shook them up at times.”

Score by quarters:

ACA: 11 19 18 12 – 60

Victory: 10 14 10 19 – 53

Scoring:

ACA Muncy 25, Moore 10, Fluty 2, Gray 12, Preece 11

Two Eagles Chris Muncy and Raahkim Gray were named All Tournament players and ACA’s Corey Preece was named Tournament MVP.

Pictured above are members of the Ambassador Christian School (ACA) Eagles along with head coach Rick Preece. The Eagles won the Eagle Classic Invitational Tournament, which was held last weekend in Pensecola, Florida. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ACA-Champs2.jpg Pictured above are members of the Ambassador Christian School (ACA) Eagles along with head coach Rick Preece. The Eagles won the Eagle Classic Invitational Tournament, which was held last weekend in Pensecola, Florida.