Mingo BOE schedules budget workshop

CINDERELLA – The Mingo County Board of Education (BOE) held a brief meeting last Friday to pass decisions regarding personnel, finance and future considerations.

Throughout the meeting, BOE members discussed finding ways to cut costs and relieve budget constraints.

The topic was first introduced as the BOE approved professional and service personnel.

Under professional personnel, Beverly Bailey was approved to transfer to a principal position at Gilbert Middle. At that time, the BOE voted to consider abolishing the now vacant vice principal position left vacant by Bailey’s transfer.

Currently, the BOE is considered to be 23 employees over in regard to service personnel positions and two and a half over in terms of non-teaching professional staff. In this capacity, professional staff includes employees such as counselors, nurses, and long-term substitutes serving in vacant positions. By abolishing positions as they become vacant, the BOE could avoid cutting existing positions.

BOE member Mark Colegrove made a motion to take abolishing the vice principal position under consideration and the motion was approved unanimously.

The topic was again addressed when approving the transfer of the transfer of Jenifer Toler from Executive Secretary at Mingo County Schools to Coordinator of School Support Services at Mingo County Schools. “Before we post this job again, I would like to look at not replacing that position,” Colegrove stated.

BOE member Sabrina Grace agreed stating, “I see where he is coming from and I agree. We are talking about having to cut positions.”

Dr. Richard Duncan, Director of Human Resources and Information Systems for Mingo County Schools, suggested discussing the topic further at a special budget workshop meeting.

Following discussion, the BOE voted to hold a special meeting Monday, February 13 at 10 a.m. to further address the budget.

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Mingo-Schools-1.jpg

Discusses way to cut costs

By Courtney Harrison charrison@civitasmedia.com

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at charrison@civitasmedia.com.)

