MCHS CTE students build a tiny home

RED JACKET, W.Va. – The Career Technical Education (CTE) program at Mingo Central High School (MCHS) was one of only 14 CTE programs across the state of West Virginia to be selected to participate in the Big Hearts Tiny Houses pilot program. The program was funded in part by the West Virginia Board of Education and the students utilized their specific skill to construct a tiny home.

Several counties in West Virginia were hit hard by flooding last year and each of the homes constructed will go to an area where the housing is needed. The tiny home constructed at the MCHS CTE made the trip to Nicholas County Friday morning and will provide a disaster victim with much needed housing.

The program is in conjunction with the West Virginia Air National Guard and the West Virginia Voluntary Organization Active in Disaster (WV VOAD).

Assistant WV Secretary of Schools, Dr. Kathy D’Antoni said, “There are too many West Virginians that don’t have a place to go with winter approaching. This is an opportunity for our students to give back to the community, while simultaneously building upon the skills they are learning in Simulated Workplace. It’s not just a nice thing to do; it’s the right thing to do.”

The CTE program is made up of different businesses, each business is its own within the program, and each business work together to make this project happen.

The graphic design department which is headed by Doug Martin designed the logo “Big Hearts, Give Tiny Homes” the logo was used in many ways throughout the project, but one of the most recognized was a lighted glass etching that was designed by Thomas Bane’s Project Lead the Way and given to display at each of the 14 participating schools.

Part of the grant money received was used to purchase a 5,500 pound standard, heavy duty utility trailer for the house to sit on, the students in Mr. Hady Ford’s automotive shop did all of the wiring to the trailer and what was needed inside the home and the welding department which is supervised by Britt Moore made all of the necessary adjustments needed to make the frame work for the project.

The heating and cooling system was installed by the HVAC class and their instructor Harry Blankenship.

Matt Tiller a senior student in Brad Justice’s King Coal Construction class said “It was hard work, a lot of blood, sweat and tears.”

Classmates and seniors Trevor Layne said, “It was a great experience.” While David Keefer said, “It was a fun little project.”

Students, volunteers and CTE staff worked days, nights and weekends to complete the project.

On December 20, a ceremony was held at the 130th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard in Charleston to recognize each school who had participated in the program.

“We were approached in late October or early November about the project and the deadline was December 20, unfortunately we didn’t get to present our house at the ceremony,” said MCHS CTE Administrator, Marcella Charles “and it broke my heart, but we just didn’t have enough time.”

Once the home was finished, the entire school, including the Mingo County BOE Central Office worked together to furnish the home and stock it with basic necessities. The BETA club raised funds for the mattress in the loft. The employees of the Central Office at Cinderella typically draw names and purchase ornaments for each other at Christmas time. However, this past Christmas, the Central Office staff decided to forgo that tradition and put forth that money to purchase a TV for the tiny home. Andrea Clark and Marianne Testerman’s Health Occupation and Family Consumer Science class equipped the home with a fire extinguisher, a first aid kit and child proofed the home.

Help was also provided by the Logan County Career and Technical Center and all of the CTE student organizations.

The staff and students of the MCHS CTE program would like to thank the businesses whose donations allowed this project to become a reality. Quality Metal donated metal for the roof. 84 Lumber gave a very generous discount on the purchase of materials and supplies needed for the project and Hannah Lumber provided all of the siding for the home.

On Friday morning, the CTE students said goodbye to the tiny home, knowing their hard work and dedication will make a difference in someone’s life. The Tiny Home headed north to Craigsville, W.Va. which is located in Nicholas County. Mingo County native SSG Christopher Hamrick with the 130th Air National Guard out of Charleston picked up the house for transport.

SSG Hambrick, who is a member of the HazMat Response team said this was the fourth house he has personally transported, he said there were no specific requirements for the tiny home, so most of the CTE students either designed their own plans for the house or went online and obtained a blueprint, only requirement was the home had to accommodate three people.

“The house built by the MCHS CTE measured 22 feet long and eight and a half feet wide, the largest home was 38 feet long and 12 feet wide and the smallest was 16 feet long and 8 feet wide,” said SSG Hambrick.

Students from Ambassador Christian Academy, Mingo Central High School and Tug Valley High School make up the CTE student body who participated in the project.

Most people will be surprised by how spacious the interior of the home is. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Home-Interior2-1.jpg Most people will be surprised by how spacious the interior of the home is. By the end of the week area residents may be seeing this “tiny home” pass through their neighborhood on its way to Nicholas County, W.Va. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_House2-1.jpg By the end of the week area residents may be seeing this “tiny home” pass through their neighborhood on its way to Nicholas County, W.Va.

By Kendra Mahon kmahon@civitasmedia.com

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News, she can be reached at kmahon@civitasmedia.com or 304-235-4242 ext. 2278.

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News, she can be reached at kmahon@civitasmedia.com or 304-235-4242 ext. 2278.