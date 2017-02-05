Matewan Candidates file for office

MATEWAN, W.Va. – The Clerk for the Town of Matewan has released a list of candidates running for mayor and the council positions in the upcoming Matewan Municipal Election, which will be held on June 13, 2017.

Incumbent Mayor Shelia Kessler is unopposed in the election, as is Hillery Fitch-Murphy, who has filed for town recorder.

Ten individuals have filed for the five seats available on the council; they are incumbents Jeff Hatfield, Edward “Tag” Keith, Francine Jones and Kathy McCoy.

Todd Nenni who was elected to fill the position on the council, left vacant by the passing of his father, longtime council member Eddie Nenni has also filed.

In addition, five other residents have filed for a seat on the council including former council member, Steven Fullen, along with Matewan business owners David W. Hatfield and Bill Sutterlin along with Jessica Horner and Matthew Moore.

In a special meeting held Thursday evening, the council accepted the resignation of town recorder David Smith and swore in interim recorder Hillery Fitch-Murphy to fullfill the duties until the election was held.

Another item on the agenda for the special meeting was the discussion of the operation and management of the water and sewer utilities, however after learning the numbers needed to move the discussion forward were not available, the council voted to table the matter to a later date.

The water and sewer situation has been on the agenda for quite sometime and the council had recently decided not to sign amendment six which was presented to them on January 31 by Veolia Water.

The council has scheduled another special meeting for Monday, February 6 at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

By Kendra Mahon

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News, she can be contacted at kmahon@civitasmedia.com or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

