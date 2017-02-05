Kermit couple charged with child neglect

KERMIT – A Kermit couple has been accused of child neglect after an investigation allegedly revealed that two of the couple’s four children suffered from open, infected sores caused by severe diaper rash. The couple’s other two children allegedly had not bathed in several days and the house in which they resided was full of insects and rotting garbage.

William Messer, 28, and Patricia Messer, 31 from Kermit, were arrested on felony charges related to child neglect creating a risk of injury by Cpl. J. Harris of the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP).

According to criminal complaints, the officer responded to a domestic altercation reported by Patricia Messer. During the altercation, William Messer allegedly, struck another individual holding the couple’s two year old infant child causing the individual to fall from the porch. The individual and the infant allegedly landed on concrete blocks and suffered injuries from the fall.

Mingo County Emergency Operations advised Patricia Messer and the other involved parties to meet them at the Marrowbone Junction where an EMS unit would be waiting.

When the officer arrived at the scene, the individual and the two year old were being treated by EMS workers for their injuries. The officer made contact with EMS who allegedly revealed to the officer open infected wounds caused by severe diaper rash on the child being treated for injuries. The paramedic also allegedly showed the officer a diaper saturated with blood and urine. The complaint states that the officer also observed the child to have actively bleeding wounds caused by the diaper rash and noted that the child appeared to not have been bathed for an extended period of time.

The officer then directed Patricia Messer to follow the ambulance to Williamson Memorial hospital along with the couple’s other three children explained to Messer that Child Protective Services (CPS) would be notified and the children would have to be evaluated.

The children were evaluated at Williamson Memorial Hospital. The complaint indicates that the couple’s two older children were in a state of uncleanliness but showed no signs of significant injuries or wounds. The children reportedly told hospital staff, CPS, and the officer that they had not bathed in seven or eight days.

The evaluation of the couple’s other infant child allegedly revealed infected open sores on the child resulting from severe diaper rash. The child was also noted to be in a state of uncleanliness.

After the children were evaluation, the officers accompanied CPS during a walk through of their home. The walk through allegedly revealed the home to be in a high state of uncleanliness. The complaint states that approximately 20 trash bags were observed on the front porch of the residence and an additional 10 trash bags were discovered in the kitchen of the home. Several of the trash bags were allegedly open which allowed trash to spill into the floor. Dirty diapers were allegedly scattered throughout the home, the kitchen was noted to be n disarray with counter-tops covered in garbage, dirty dishes, and rotten food. The complaint notes that the home was infested with flies and an overwhelming odor filled the home as a result of the rotting garbage.

If convicted of child neglect, the couple could face up to three years in a state correctional facility, and be fined up to $1,000.

Information in this article was obtained by use of criminal complaints which are public record. Those named should be considered innocent until and unless proven guilty.

