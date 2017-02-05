Hatfield discusses rehab proposal

WILLIAMSON – Following the heated discussion that occurred at Wednesday’s meeting of the Mingo County Commission concerning Serenity Point, Charlie Hatfield, who has been vocal in his opposition to the proposed facility, agreed to an interview with the Williamson Daily News, to address the concerns of those that are opposed and explain why some residents and local businesses feel that the facility will be an economic disaster for the city of Williamson.

In the interview, Hatfield acknowledged the seriousness of the drug epidemic and stated that he isn’t against a recovery center in Mingo County, or even in Williamson. However, he and others that oppose the facility are against the location and size of the one proposed. “We aren’t against a recovery center that could help those folks that need help in this area. No one is against a recovery center.” Hatfield argues strongly that the fact that Serenity Point is planned to be peer-to-peer supervised is a huge problem. Hatfield argues that peer-to-peer claims to have high success rate yet none of them rely on any empirical measures such as drug testing to confirm that the addict is truly free from their alcohol or drug addiction.

Hatfield first addressed the City Council about the project back in October 2016 concerned about safety for everyone and maintains that unless the Mingo County Housing Authority (MCHA) is playing the role as a judge and/or law enforcement agency, MCHA cannot keep people there against their will—-it is voluntary to come and go as the addict undergoes treatment that is not even medically supervised.

Hatfield relates that he has spoken with other operators of similar detox/recovery centers. He also states that the number of addicts treated at one time and housing of both genders is largely frowned upon and poses a risk.

Another issue Hatfield discussed is he feels that the Housing Authority of Mingo County (HAMC) has not been forthcoming with information concerning the facility. “We go to the meetings, we request information through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), and we ask questions and attend their meetings they hold in Delbarton, not Williamson. We are just fact finding because from the start this project’s goals have been a moving target.”

Hatfield also addressed the issue that some say that this is a “private deal”. The sellers of the hotel are indeed private individuals, but it is tax payers’ dollars in the form of loans and grants through federal agencies that will do the purchasing as well as support this facility until the end of time. Hatfield states that the lender is a federal agency which makes this a public taxpayer’s issue.

According to Hatfield, the biggest issue opponents have concerning the purposed facility is the loss of tax revenue to the city and the impact the facility will have on the emerging tourism industry in the Williamson area. “It is going to receive 501{3}{c} status meaning they are exempt from taxes. They do not pay real estate tax to our state, county or city. They do not pay Business and Occupation (B and O) tax. If they are no longer a hotel, there will be no visitors taxed to the city. I have shown in previous meetings that it would be 40 to 50 thousand dollars lost to the city. The city can’t afford any more strain,” Hatfield stated Those in favor of the facility say there are no tax generation or revenue now from the hotel, but Hatfield says, “believe me that is not true, if the hotel owners are not paying their taxes, they would not be the owners any longer because the property would have been seized for such nonpayment.”

“If the hotel is lost and the restaurant that accompanies is lost, our Hatfield and McCoy Trail activity here in town would almost cease to exist. The hotel represents the largest hospitality facility in the entire Hatfield and McCoy system and the trail system is the only growing sector of activity in our local economy Hatfield continues. There are many business and jobs dependent on trail rider’s activity here in the valley, we cannot sustain any further losses,” Hatfield continued.

Ultimately, Hatfield explained that he would like to find common ground with the HAMC and work toward a solution that would allow for the city to keep the hotel and the adjacent restaurant and would also enable the HAMC to build the proposed recovery facility. “Our belief is ‘why can we not have both a recovery center somewhere in the county, and still keep the hotel/restaurant?’. There is a shortage of jobs and buildings in this community. As far as the hotel goes, it is one of the newest buildings on Second Avenue and it is purposed to be a hotel. Why not with the funding the HAMC seems to be able to acquire, take one of our vacant buildings not in the business district or build a brand new state of the art recovery center for the folks suffering from substance addiction and let it be a model for the nation? It doesn’t have to be either / or. I don’t understand why the HAMC will not even entertain looking into another location or building,” Hatfield explained.

Hatfield has hope that those in opposition and the HAMC will be able to work toward a solution and applauds the Williamson City Council and the Mingo County Commission in their effort to provide everyone with an opportunity to voice their viewpoints. “It is not a done deal. Otherwise the HAMC would not be seeking support from the city or county. The city council has worked hard to accommodate both sides of this issue. The city is having a public forum next Tuesday at the Williamson Fire Department at 6 pm. The Mingo County Commission has given the opportunity to allow the HAMC and those in opposition a chance to address the Commission at the next meeting on February 21 and I thank them for the opportunity.”

“I respect the sellers and I wish them nothing but success. It isn’t fair for the city and the growing tourism industry to suffer. There are solutions. The hotel is one of the top economic generators of taxes in this town,” Hatfield stated in conclusion.

Currently, the hotel is in operation and will continue to accommodate guests until March 31. To continue to provide objective information concerning Serenity Point, the Williamson Daily News filed a FOIA request December 15 to learn more about Serenity Point and is currently waiting for the documents to be provided.

(Editor’s Note: The Williamson Daily News has attempted to give both side of this important story. Any comments can be sent as a letter to the editor. As always we strive to be objective in our report.)

By Courtney Harrison

Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News.

