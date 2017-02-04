Directors named for Grease and Hairspray

Who says you can’t go back in time?

This summer, The Aracoma Story Inc. is gearing up to take audiences back to the 1950s and 60s with big stage productions of the crowd favorites “Hairspray” and “Grease”.

The musicals will be presented at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater in beautiful Chief Logan State Park. Hairspray will take presented in June, with Grease taking the stage in August.

Auditions will be held Friday, March 10th from 3:30 to 6:30pm and Saturday, March 11th from 12:30 til 4:30pm in Logan High School’s Little Theater.

The Aracoma Story Inc. is proud to welcome back the directing team that brought “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” to the stage this past summer.

Bill France will serve as director for both shows. France has been involved with Theater for more than four decades. He has directed “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”, “The Addams Family”, “Grease”, “Hairspray”, “Little Shop of Horrors”, “Dracula”, “The Aracoma Story-Spirits and Legends” and “How to Succeed in High School Without Really Trying”.

Bill has been involved in every aspect of Theater: acting, directing, tech crew, set design, sound engineering, lighting design, costume building and special effects makeup. He was also serves as Director of Public Releations for the Aracoma Story Inc. Board of Directors.

As an actor, Bill has portrayed Uncle Fester (The Addams Family), Shrek (Shrek), Boling Baker and Chief Logan (The Aracoma Story), Lil Abner (Lil Abner), the Dentist in (Little Shop of Horrors), Perchik (Fiddler on the Roof), The Scarecrow in (The Wizard of Oz), Kenickie (Grease), Frank Butler (Annie Get Your Gun), Johnny Cantone (1940s Radio Hour), Bill Hickock (Calamity Jane), Harry (Guys and Dolls),mature Johnny Cash (Ring of Fire), Danny (Baby), Herald (Cinderella) and Gaston (in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast).

Bill holds a Master’s degree in Communications from West Virginia University and degrees from Marshall University in English, Journalism, and Theatre. He has been actively involved in various charities through the years, including American Cancer Society, March of Dimes and Special Olympics. He is the recipient of The Distinguished West Virginian Award from Governor Earl Ray Tomblin.

His DJ business has been a fixture in the surrounding area for more than three decades. He is a Language Arts, Public Speaking, Broadcasting and Journalism teacher at Logan High School. He has led Logan High School’s student TV station, WLHS-TV, to multiple first place wins at competition. He is married to Norma France of Mitchell Heights. He says his favorite role is being father to his ten-year-old son, Jacob, who has appeared in several productions with his dad.

Robin Bunch Bailey is back as musical director for both “Hairspray” and “Grease”. A native of Madison, Robin is a veteran of musical theatre in southern WV. She holds a Bachelor of Music Education from WV Wesleyan College and a Masters in Music/Theatre with an emphasis in Conducting from Marshall University. She taught Music Appreciation at SWVCTC for nearly 15 years. Robin is in her third year as the band director of Chapmanville Regional High School. Robin is a founder and still serves as Music Director for Boone County Schools’ STAGE program. Robin has worked with music with various theatrical companies throughout Southern West Virginia.

No stranger to the on-stage experience, some of Robin’s favorite roles include: Princess Aracoma (The Aracoma Story), Mrs. Paroo (Music Man – her first show with TAS), Nikki (Sweet Charity), Millie (7 Brides), Snoopy (Charlie Brown), Lilly St. Regis (Annie), Grandma Bertha (Pippin), Madame Dubonnet (The Boyfriend), Duchess (The Gondoliers), Katisha (The Mikado), Annelle (Steel Magnolias) and the Bartender (Beauty and the Beast).

An avid 4-Her all her life, Robin served as the 4-H Agent for the WVU Boone County Extension Service for 8 years. She leads the Scott High School Golden Clover 4-H Club and volunteers at summer camp each year. Highly active in the Jaycees for many years, Robin is an Advisor for the Madison-Danville Jaycees. She is also active with the Farmer’s Market of Boone County, Rev-Up Madison, the Boone County Master Gardeners, the Southern WV Community Band, and directs the adult choir at the Madison United Methodist Church. Robin lives on Rock Creek with her hubby, Kevin, and 4 kitties.

If you would like to audition for “Hairspray” or “Grease” or both, come to auditions prepared to sing about one minute of any song, an accompanist will be provided or you can bring your instrumental track on a flash drive or any electronic device with a lightning connection. You will also need to prepare a one minute monologue of your choice.

For more information on auditions and shows visit www.facebook.com/thearacomastory/.

Pictured from left to right : Bill France and Robin Bunch Bailey http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_Director-s-story-for-Grease-and-Hairspray-pic.jpg Pictured from left to right : Bill France and Robin Bunch Bailey

