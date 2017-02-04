Bible Devotions

Many have heard of the famous stories of David in the Bible. He was known as a giant killer, the King of Israel, and a man after God’s own heart. Most will highlight his victories, his hero qualities, and extraordinary accomplishments. However, scripture also allows us to read about his human struggles. This includes family turmoil, grief over the loss of loved ones, and continual battles with Israel’s enemies. Due to the persistent assaults by the Philistines, the scripture records that David grew weary. In one such battle, his enemies thought to have killed him. In spite of his human weaknesses and numerous conflicts, he found strength in God to overcome.

David speaks of this power in Psalms 18: 1-2: “I will love thee, O Lord, my strength.2 The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower.” After reading the entire story of David, we can conclude that he was no super hero. He wasn’t perfect and faced struggles like everyone else and even more so. Because of his faith, he not only endured these afflictions, but triumphed over them. These verses became his personal song of victory after he experienced God’s deliverance. They reveal that in the Lord are stability, strength, protection, deliverance, and salvation.

In some ways we may be able to identify with the struggles of David. Our problems can be just as persistent as those Philistines that never go away. Also, at times it may feel like we are fighting battles that leave us weary. Obstacles in our paths can appear as giants impossible to break through. Mistakes made can be costly and become difficult to get back on track. In spite of this, we too can have a song of victory. Worship can minimize our problems and maximize the power of God in our lives. Prayer can still unlock the resources of heaven into our situations. Faith will still move the mountains and move God’s hand toward us. The Lord can be our strength if we put our trust in him.

Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. (All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com)

The strength of a king