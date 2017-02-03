Presbyterian Church welcomes Rev. Hudson

Submitted Photo

Reverend William Long Hudson was welcomed in a special service on January 29. The Presbytery of West Virginia and Moderator Susan Perry installed Rev. Hudson as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Williamson, W.Va. For the past two years he served as pastor at the Highland Presbyterian Church in Canada, Ky. He and his wife Jaqueline will reside in South Williamson, Ky. A dinner and reception followed the inspirational service.