MCSD looking for fugitives

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) is currently looking for Anthony Allen Collins, 41, of North Matewan, W.Va. and Brian Keith Hatfield, 38, of Williamson, W.Va. in connection with a robbery which took place on January 18, 2017.

According to the criminal complaint the duo did conspire to break into and rob a residence at Lenore, W.Va.

The MCSD currently has outstanding felony warrants for both individuals in connection with this incident.

Once apprehended the accused will be charged with conspiracy, night-time burglary and grand larceny.

Both individuals have a prior criminal history and are considered armed and dangerous.

Collins was charged in 2014 with first degree murder, first degree robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy in the beating death of 70 year old Ronald Stafford of Taylorville, W.Va He was found not guilty of the charges in March 2016.

The incident is under investigation by MCSD Chief Field Deputy J.Smith, Deputy J. Muncy and Deputy E. Williams.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact our office at 304-235-0300. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.

Anthony Collins http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Anthony-Collins2.jpg Anthony Collins Arrest.org Brian Hatfield http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Brian-Hatfield2.jpg Brian Hatfield SWRJ

by Kendra Mahon kmahon@civitasmedia.com

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News, she can be contacted at kmahon@civitasmedia.com or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News, she can be contacted at kmahon@civitasmedia.com or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.