Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo

On Wednesday afternoon Mayor Robert Carlton signed a proclamation for Black History Month in February. Several members of the Williamson chapter of the NAACP attended the signing at City Hall. Mayor Carlton is pictured signing the proclamation after he read it aloud. Also pictured, front row, left to right, are David Bell, Jada Hunter, Zada Hairston, Rev. Frank Jones, (President of the local NAACP), Thomas Moore (vice president), and Claude Williams. Back row, in no particular order, Henry Moore, Juanita Hooks, Francine Jones, Theresa Tucker, Bernice Johnson, Sue Hairston Jones, Willene H. Moore and City Clerk Meredith Anderson. The theme for the month is Harmony 365 and this is in conjunction with SWVCTC. Editor’s Note: There will be more on Black History Month and the upcoming events in later editions of the Williamson Daily News.