Williamson Mayor/Council candidates announced

WILLIAMSON – The Williamson City Clerk’s Office released a list of candidates running for mayor and council in the upcoming Williamson Municipal Election.

The election will be held April 11, 2017. As the election approaches a list of voting precincts for each ward will be made available.

Five candidates have filed to run in the mayoral race. Candidates include Lawrence (Larry) Rosen, Elliot (Tack) Maynard II, Nathaniel (Nate) Siggers, Roy Tiller and Charles Hatfield.

Individuals have filed to run for council member positions to represent each of Williamson’s four wards.

Ward One includes the East End of Williamson. Randal Price is the only candidate that has filed to run to represent Ward One on the Williamson City Council.

Three individuals have filed to represent Ward Two on the Williamson City Council. Ward Two includes the eastern downtown Williamson and the Vinson Street area. Candidates running for Ward Two include Steven Hager, and Stuart Hight who are running against incumbent Sherri Hairston- Brown.

Three individuals have also filed to run to represent Ward Three on the Williamson City Council. Ward Three includes the western downtown area of Williamson and other residential sections of the town. Those running include Judith (Judy) Hamrick who is currently serving on the council by appointment, Ralph Hall and Shawn Williamson.

Two have filed to run to represent Ward Four on the Williamson City Council. Ward Four includes the West End of Williamson and Fairview Addition. Candidates for Ward Four include Joe Venturino and Richard Clark Napier.

By Courtney Harrison charrison@civitasmedia.com

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at charrison@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

