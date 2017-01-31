MCSO seeks fugitive

MARROWBONE – The Mingo County Sherriff’s Office is trying to locate Jeremiah Maynard for an incident that occurred Tuesday, January 24.

The sheriff’s office warns the public to not approach Maynard. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone that identifies Maynard or has any information concerning his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office at 304-235-0300, your local law enforcement or 911.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Tuesday that they are looking for Maynard. Maynard has several felony warrants for his arrest following the January 24 incident.

Maynard has several identifying tattoos including a tear drop on his face and several on his neck.

Maynard’s current address is listed at the Left Fork of Marrowbone. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office believes Maynard to be in or near the Marrowbone/Kermit area.

Lt. R. Hatfield with the sheriff’s department is investigating the incident.

Maynard considered armed and dangerous