Kermit sues drug companies

WILLIAMSON – The town of Kermit has joined a growing list of municipalities and counties throughout the state of West Virginia to file suit against major drug wholesale distribution companies.

The suit was filed Tuesday morning in the Mingo County Circuit Clerk’s Office. The suit names several drug wholesalers as well as the owner of a former clinic that operated in Kermit.

Those named in the suit include the McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, Cardinal Health, Miami- Luken, H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Company, and Cameron Justice. Justice is a resident of W.Va. and at one time was the owner and operator of the Justice Medical Clinic which was located in Kermit, W.Va.

A press release was issued concerning the suit which states, “In the continuing fight against the ravages and destruction of the opioid epidemic which has devastated Appalachia, the tiny town of Kermit, located in Mingo County, W.Va. has today accused five of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical drug wholesalers and a local former clinic owner of flooding the town with millions of prescription pills in violation of the law.

Former Senator Truman Chafin and Letitia Neese Chafin of The Chafin Law Firm, PLLC serve as local counsel for the legal team representing Kermit. The same legal team has also filed suit on behalf of McDowell County.

“You’ve got to have a team and the resources to handle this type of case,” Letitia Chafin said.

Chafin remarked, “The good people of Kermit deserve justice for the ravages done to them by several multinational corporations for money. Now, there is nothing wrong with having money, however, as the Bible says, the love of money, which is the calling card of these huge drug distributors, is the evil that has caused over three million deadly opioid pills to be sent to this little town with only 400 residents. I am very pleased to be one of the lawyers on a team of great attorneys who will have the chance to fight those who have caused so much pain, suffering and death to this once beautiful and thriving town.”

The legal team includes Charleston W.Va. lawyers mark Troy of the Troy Law Firm and Harry F. Bell Jr. of counsel with The Bell Law Firm, PPLC, along with lawyers John Yanchunis and James young, partners with the Morgan and Morgan Complex Litigation Group.

Kermit Mayor Charles Sparks talked about how Kermit had been in the national news because of the prescription drug problem in that area. That town has had a long history of drug problems. “It’s gotten better, but we’re still dealing with some issues,” Sparks said. “But we recently decided to take part in this lawsuit.”

The press release includes statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as remarks from the legal team representing Kermit.

The release states, “According to the complaint, McKesson, Amerisource, and Cardinal shipped over 423 million doses to W.Va. (population 1.8 million) between 2007 and 2012 earning revenues of over $17 billion.

According to the CDC, W.Va. leads the nation in the rate of fatal drug overdoses, with most of those deaths involving prescription drugs. Between 2001 and 2008, W.Va. deaths from overdoses involving prescription drugs quadrupled from 5.1 deaths per 100,000 residents to 21.5 deaths per 100,000 residents. W.Va.’s death rate by drug overdose had risen to 36.2 per 100,000 residents in 2011, as compared to the national average of 13.2 per 100,000 that same year.

Harry Bell said of the county’s retention of the firms, ‘When Mark Troy and I looked at the team needed to take on these entities; we knew John Morgan and his folks were up to the task. They have an amazing track record and expertise as well as the benefit of unique resources such as former FBI agents, former state attorneys general, and an army of seasoned trial lawyers. We expert more governmental entities will step forward to take on these wrong doers, and our team stands ready.’”

In Mingo County, The Chafin Law Firm has also presented proposals to the Mingo County Commission, the City of Williamson, and the town of Gilbert. The town of Gilbert approved a contract provided by the Chafin Firm last Thursday. The Mingo County Commission and the City of Williamson voted to take the proposal under consideration.

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo The Chafin Law Firm, The Bell Law Firm and two others filed a lawsuit in the Mingo County Circuit Clerk’s office Tuesday morning on behalf of the town of Kermit. The suit targets five major drug distribution companies as well as the owner of the former Justice Medical Clinic, Cameron Justice. The mayor of Kermit Charles Sparks and members of the council are pictured with the attorneys as the suit was officially filed. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Drug-Suit-crop.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo The Chafin Law Firm, The Bell Law Firm and two others filed a lawsuit in the Mingo County Circuit Clerk’s office Tuesday morning on behalf of the town of Kermit. The suit targets five major drug distribution companies as well as the owner of the former Justice Medical Clinic, Cameron Justice. The mayor of Kermit Charles Sparks and members of the council are pictured with the attorneys as the suit was officially filed.

Owner of Justice Medical Clinic named in suit