Delbarton Police Dept. gets radars

DELBARTON, W.Va. – Delbarton Police Chief Earl Spence is issuing a warning to the motorists traveling within the city limits of Delbarton to slow down.

The town recently purchased three new “state of the art” radars for their cruisers. The decision to purchase the radars came after many complaints were made about motorists traveling at high rates of speed throughout several areas of the city.

The new radars give officers the ability to “clock” a motorist whether they are sitting still or whether they pass the vehicle on the roadway. The instruments also have a smart capability that allows the officer to determine speed from the front and the rear of the patrol cars.

Up until know officers have only been issuing warnings to motorists, however after February 1 that will change.

“The public has been made aware of the radars and our department will be issuing citations,” Said Chief Spence.

The Delbarton city limits run from the Elk Creek Bridge and three quarters of a mile up Elk Creek, to Curry Branch up Ragland, to the city limit sign on Buffalo Mountain and up to the Regional Church of God on U.S Rt. 52.

Kendra Mahon

