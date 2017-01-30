City considers eliminating traffic lights

WILLIAMSON – The City of Williamson is considering removing the non-functioning traffic lights on Second and Third Avenue in Logan Street in favor of stops signs.

At a Williamson City Council meeting held last Thursday, January 26, Veolia Project Manager, Jason Allen, provided an update concerning the traffic lights located on Second Avenue on Logan Street and Third Avenue in downtown Williamson.

For several weeks, the traffic lights have not been working. Temporary stop signs have been placed to control traffic at those two intersections.

Allen reported that repairing the antiquated traffic lights was posing a problem. “I want to discuss and talk about a couple of options concerning the traffic lights in town. I have been working to find some replacement parts. I did receive an email and what was thought to be a $25 replacement part will cost at least $500.”

“Currently, we have some temporary stop signs in place. Of course, it is just temporary and I wanted to know how the mayor and council wanted to proceed,” Allen added.

Williamson Mayor Robert Carlton responded stating, “It actually seems to be that the stop signs are working pretty well at the moment. I don’t see any delays or traffic problems. Let’s take a few weeks and see about getting a part and a price. Is the part available?”

Allen responded saying, “That is what is in question. The time controls that you have, from what I have found out, are actually in a traffic museum if that tells you how old they are.”

Carlton explained that the city has two options concerning the traffic lights. “The two options are to fix the two traffic lights or take them down and leave the four way stop signs up. Does the council have any opinion on this?”

Councilman Matthew Newsome spoke up saying, “I say that we go through the first of the month and see how the stop signs do. We can get some of the city police officers to report back to us.”

Carlton agreed saying, “I recommend that we do that. The stop signs would solve a lot of problems in the evening. There are many evenings where one sits at the stop light and there isn’t any traffic.”

The Williamson City Council meets on the second and fourth Thursday at 6:00 p.m. each month in Council Chambers on 4th Avenue at Williamson City Hall.

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo The City of Williamson is considering removing the non-functioning traffic lights on Second and Third Avenue in Logan Street in favor of stops signs. The lights have not been working for several weeks. Temporary stop signs have been placed at both intersections. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Traffic-Lights-003.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo The City of Williamson is considering removing the non-functioning traffic lights on Second and Third Avenue in Logan Street in favor of stops signs. The lights have not been working for several weeks. Temporary stop signs have been placed at both intersections.

By Courtney Harrison charrison@civitasmedia.com

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at charrison@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at charrison@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)