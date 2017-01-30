Golf course vandalized

Sometime over this past weekend the number six green at the Tug Valley Country Club at Sprigg was destroyed by vandals, according to David McCoy, caretaker of the course. This green is near the APCO substation and the railroad tracks, which is located beside the golf course. He discovered the damage on Monday morning when he arrived at the course. McCoy said in order for someone to gain access to this particular section of the course the person or persons would have to drive across the course past the clubhouse and four other holes. The incident has been reported to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD). Anyone with any information about the vehicle or persons responsible should contact the MCSD 304-235-0300. Callers can remain anonymous.

