Funding approved for Serenity Point

WILLIAMSON – Belinda Harness, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Mingo County (HAMC) provided updated details concerning Serenity Point, a recovery project planned for the Sycamore Inn location in downtown Williamson, and addressed public concerns in an interview Thursday with the Williamson Daily News and later at the Williamson City Council meeting.

Harness spoke at Thursday evening’s regular meeting of the Williamson City Council following several speakers that attended the meeting to speak in favor of the project. Speakers included Joshua Murphy with the Strong Through Our Plan (STOP) Coalition, Albert Totten, and Rev. Mitchell Bias.

Following the discussion with Harness concerning the facility, council approved a motion to rescind their opposition to the recovery center. At this time, the council will not take action concerning the facility and have tabled further discussion concerning the facility until more information is obtained.

Thursday afternoon, prior to the Williamson City Council meeting, Harness discussed Serenity Point with the Williamson Daily News. In the interview, Harness addressed several issues that were later discussed at the Williamson City Council and offered further insight and understanding concerning the project and the controversy that has surrounded it.

First, Harness explained that the project will be moving forward and funding had been approved for one portion of the project. “The project is not on hold. Right now, we have approval for funding to complete the 60 units of efficiency apartments in the hotel. We are going to work on that. That will be efficiency apartments for men and women as well as women trying to reunify with their children. As we can apply for other funding we will work on getting the rest of the project completed. The phase that we are currently funded for is the hotel portion for the 60 units and that is what we plan on doing,” Harness said.

In October, when the project was first addressed at a Williamson City Council meeting by local business owner and resident, Charlie Hatfield, the project seemingly came as a surprise to the council as well as the public.

Harness, however, explained that key city officials had been informed of the project in March 2016. Harness provided a copy of correspondence addressed to Williamson Mayor Robert Carlton from the HAMC dated March 3, 2016 notifying the Mayor of the Serenity Point project and provided a project description. The notification letter states, “The Housing Authority of Mingo County is proposing to develop the above- referenced property using HOME investment partnerships program funds, through the HOME rent program. We are notifying you, as the Mayor of Williamson, W.Va., the locality within which the buildings in the proposed Williamson W.Va. is located. The property name is Serenity Point, currently, the Sycamore Inn…”

Harness explained the notification process stating, “We notified the City Clerk, we notified the City Attorney, Joshua Ferrell and we notified the Mayor, Robert Carlton. That is what we are supposed to do and that is what we did. Now, I didn’t send a letter to every member of the council but that wasn’t my responsibility. We can’t help it if they didn’t share the information,” Harness explained.

Harness also stressed that security would not be an issue concerning this project. Harness explained that the people who are staying in the efficiency apartments will have completed a 12 step rehabilitation program prior to moving into the facility, will have curfews, and the facility will include 24 hour security. “They will be able sign out and go to work, school or whatever we have arranged for them. They will go attend that function and will expected to be back. There is no downtime for them to have free time on the street. They will be monitored the entire time that they are there. There will be staff there,” Harness said.

Visitors will also not be permitted into the residents apartments. “If they have visitors they will have to meet downstairs in the conference room with a security guard,” Harness explained.

Harness urged anyone that had questions concerning the Serenity Point Project to call her at 304-475-4663 or email [email protected]

Belinda Harness is pictured at the Williamson Daily News office during an interview. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Rehab-crop-1.jpg Belinda Harness is pictured at the Williamson Daily News office during an interview.

HAMC updates council and public