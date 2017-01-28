Bridge to be replaced

BELO, W.Va. – Jenny Gannaway, Executive Director, and Benjamin Cisco, Operations Officer, with West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WV VOAD) met with residents of Elmer Brown Lane on Friday morning to discuss plans for possible replacement of the Elmer Brown Bridge.

The bridge, which was built in 1981, has been in bad shape for years. Nearly two years ago the boards on the bridge completely broke through after a heavy vehicle drove across. The incident, which occurred in March 2015, caused the bridge to be deemed unsafe by the West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOT).

Over the past couple of years, the families that live on the other side of the bridge have fought diligently through media outlets and with elected officials to have the bridge repaired or replaced.

For the past year and a half, the residents affected by the closure of the bridge have to either drive through the creek or go down the railroad tracks by foot, carrying groceries, children and supplies.

The residents have been cut off from emergency services, and one resident stated that when he got sick, an ambulance couldn’t get to him. The volunteer fire department had to come to him and then take him to the ambulance that was waiting across Pigeon Creek.

The meeting this past Friday morning held at the Mingo County Courthouse seemed to leave the residents with more hope than what they came with.

In addition to the representatives from WV VOAD, Chad Story with Rep. Evan Jenkins’ office and Michael Browning with Senator Joe Manchin’s office were on hand to meet with the more than 20 residents that packed the county commissioner’s room of the Mingo County Commission.

Cisco explained to the crowd on hand that although they had experienced a lot of set-backs in the past they were planning to move forward with getting the bridge replaced.

“One of the biggest problems we are facing with this project is the size of the bridge, we have done bridges 25 to 40 feet, but this bridge is right at 90 feet,” said Cisco.

Johann Zimmerman, with JZ Engineering, submitted plans to the group showing the design of the new bridge. He told those in attendance the four main concerns he had as the engineer was first: Safe stopping distance requirements. This means, in a 55 mile per hour zone, the state requires you have a 495 feet distance. Second: The embankment will require stabilization and a footing for the bridge will be required. These will be needed to support the entrance of the bridge. Third, the existing span does not allow for adequate turning radius. Then lastly, the construction of the bridge will require blocking one lane of the roadway at times and traffic control will be needed.

The cost to replace the bridge was estimated to be around $100,000.

Cisco encouraged those in attendance to reach out to people they know and ask for help. “Everyone sitting in this room today knows somebody, that knows somebody, that has equipment, that has materials, and they are willing to help out. I spoke with Thomas Taylor and he said he has a crane he is willing to let us use for the project.”

WV VOAD is a non-profit organization and has a 501c3, therefore, any and all donations, whether it is time, labor, and equipment or monetary will be tax deductible.

During the meeting, an offer was made by a local business owner to provide equipment and necessary man-power to help with the project and an anonymous donor pledged $10,000 to get the project off the ground.

Resident Dave Boggs said he felt some of the materials from the old bridge could be salvaged and used as possible reinforcement in the new bridge to help cut down on the cost.

“Many materials such as the used guardrails can be obtained from companies at a quarter of the cost that was submitted,” said resident Craig Boggs.

Mingo County Commission President Diann Hannah asked Michael Browning, from Senator Manchin’s office, why it had not been possible to put a temporary army type bridge in until something could be done to get the bridge replaced. Browning responded to Hannah by saying he didn’t know, but he would check into that as an option. Hannah said it was done in other areas of the state for a lot less number of families than the ones affected by the closure of the Elmer Brown Bridge.

At the close of the meeting, Gannaway told those in attendance that her plans were to immediately move forward and file for state permits to have the bridge replaced.

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Elmer-Brown-Bridge.jpg Photo by Shauna Browning More than 20 residents gathered in the chambers of the Mingo County Commission on Friday to discuss plans to replace the Elmer Brown Bridge. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Bridge-meeting-0142.jpg More than 20 residents gathered in the chambers of the Mingo County Commission on Friday to discuss plans to replace the Elmer Brown Bridge. Kendra Mahon/WDN

Structure near Belo has been closed 2 years

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News, she can be contacted at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News, she can be contacted at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.