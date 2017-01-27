Rep. Jenkins: Prioritize southern W.Va. roads

Press Release

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) has asked new West Virginia Transportation Secretary Tom Smith to prioritize much-needed, long-delayed highway projects throughout the Third Congressional District.

“I firmly believe the region must receive its fair share of resources to maintain and improve our transportation infrastructure. Underinvestment in our region will lead to a significant backlog of projects that need to be completed. Projects like the King Coal Highway, Tolsia Highway, Coalfields Expressway, Route 35 and Route 10, just to name a few, remain in various stages of completion – or lack thereof,” Rep. Jenkins wrote.

He urged Secretary Smith to use the highway funds provided by Congress in the FAST Act – the five-year highway law – to make these significant investments in southern West Virginia.

The FAST Act will bring nearly $2.5 billion in transportation funding to West Virginia over five years to build new highways, repair existing roads, and fix dilapidated bridges. Instead of making spending decisions in Washington, the FAST Act gives money to the states to decide which projects will be built and prioritized.